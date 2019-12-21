Challis earns first win of season at Watersprings

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Challis held off Watersprings 48-40 Friday to grab its first win of the season. The Vikings were lead by Eugene Siggers with 11 points. Carson Ammar also added nine points.

Robert Canfield lead the Warriors scoring with 19 points. Daniel Canfield put up 13. Gabe Smith pitched in six points.

Challis (1-5, 0-0) will take a break for the holidays before hosting Watersprings on January 4. Watersprings (3-4, 0-0) will be at home against North Gem on December 28.