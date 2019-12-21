High School Basketball Scores- Friday, December 20
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen 34
Vale, OR 57
Bear Lake 53
Cheyenne South, WY 38
Soda Springs 67
Ontario, OR 59
West Side 73
Jackson Hole, WY 36
Pocatello 48
Kuna 55
Rockland 47
North Gem 59
South Fremont 70
American Falls 40
Preston 71
Century 51
Marsh Valley 59
Filer 61
Leadore 28
Mackay 60
Challis 48
Watersprings 40
Hillcrest 34
Idaho Falls 52
Blackfoot 34
Madison 63
Post Falls 62
Rigby 59
Bonneville 81
Skyline 76 (2OT)
Star Valley, WY 38
Sugar-Salem 39
Shelley 49
Thunder Ridge 61
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Burley 49
Madison 51
Bear Lake 46
Rock Springs, WY 58
Malad 19
Aberdeen 56
Preston 43
Marsh Valley 40
Sugar-Salem 67
Gooding 17
Leadore 40
Mackay 73
Challis 45
Watersprings 29
Firth 45
Salmon 19
West Jefferson 61
Ririe 57 (OT)
Comments