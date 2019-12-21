Skip to Content
today at 12:41 am
Published 12:55 am

High School Basketball Scores- Friday, December 20

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen 34
Vale, OR 57

Bear Lake 53
Cheyenne South, WY 38

Soda Springs 67
Ontario, OR 59

West Side 73
Jackson Hole, WY 36

Pocatello 48
Kuna 55

Rockland 47
North Gem 59

South Fremont 70
American Falls 40

Preston 71
Century 51

Marsh Valley 59
Filer 61

Leadore 28
Mackay 60

Challis 48
Watersprings 40

Hillcrest 34
Idaho Falls 52

Blackfoot 34
Madison 63

Post Falls 62
Rigby 59

Bonneville 81
Skyline 76 (2OT)

Star Valley, WY 38
Sugar-Salem 39

Shelley 49
Thunder Ridge 61

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Burley 49
Madison 51

Bear Lake 46
Rock Springs, WY 58

Malad 19
Aberdeen 56

Preston 43
Marsh Valley 40

Sugar-Salem 67
Gooding 17

Leadore 40
Mackay 73

Challis 45
Watersprings 29

Firth 45
Salmon 19

West Jefferson 61
Ririe 57 (OT)

Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder

Dylan is a sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

