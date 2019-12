Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Preston pulled away from Century to claim a 71-51 win Friday. The Indians used a 9-0 run in the first quarter to gain control. They would keep it the rest of the way.

Preston (7-1, 2-0) will head to Utah to face Logan on December 28. Century (2-6, 1-2) will wait until the new year to get on the court. Diamondbacks head to rival Pocatello on January 3.