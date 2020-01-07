Brown scores 26 to lift Pocatello over Highland

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It was blue over black as Pocatello beat Highland 55-43 in the first round of their rivalry. Isaac Brown lead the Indians with 26 points to grab the road victory. Pocatello also got 14 points out of Kaden Hales and nine from Jadyn Downs.

The Rams were lead by Mason Mickelsen with 13 points. Easton Durham scored 11 points. Jayden Bell gave Highland nine points. Round two of the rivalry will be January 25 at Pocatello High School.

Next up for Pocatello (7-2, 2-1) is a home game against conference foe Mountain Home on Thursday. Highland (2-7, 0-0) will play their conference opener at Thunder Ridge.