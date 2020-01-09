High School Basketball Scores- Thursday, January 9
Thursday January 9th
Boys Basketball
Grace Lutheran 38
Mackay 77
Snake River 42
Malad 45
Firth 47
West Side 66
Grace 30
Bear Lake 48
Mountain Home
Pocatello
Highland 69
Thunder Ridge 52
Century 44
Twin Falls 54
Taylor’s Crossing 40
Butte County 54
West Jefferson 59
Challis 28
Rigby 54
Bonneville 41
Skyline 71
Idaho Falls 79 (2OT)
Hillcrest 47
Madison 67
Blackfoot 59
Shelley 38
South Fremont 50
Marsh Valley 61
Girls Basketball
Grace Lutheran
Mackay
Challis 28
Grace 59
Shelley 42
Butte County 44
Salmon 23
North Fremont 55
Ririe 46
Firth 47 (2OT)
Jackson Hole, WY 28
Teton 62
