Skip to Content
Sports
By
New
today at 11:24 pm
Published 11:37 pm

High School Basketball Scores- Thursday, January 9

basketball
MGN Online

Thursday January 9th

Boys Basketball
Grace Lutheran 38
Mackay 77

Snake River 42
Malad 45

Firth 47
West Side 66

Grace 30
Bear Lake 48

Mountain Home
Pocatello

Highland 69
Thunder Ridge 52

Century 44
Twin Falls 54

Taylor’s Crossing 40
Butte County 54

West Jefferson 59
Challis 28

Rigby 54
Bonneville 41

Skyline 71
Idaho Falls 79 (2OT)

Hillcrest 47
Madison 67

Blackfoot 59
Shelley 38

South Fremont 50
Marsh Valley 61

Girls Basketball
Grace Lutheran
Mackay

Challis 28
Grace 59

Shelley 42
Butte County 44

Salmon 23
North Fremont 55

Ririe 46
Firth 47 (2OT)

Jackson Hole, WY 28
Teton 62

Basketball / High School / Local Sports
Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder

Dylan is a sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply