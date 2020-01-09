Highland beats Thunder Ridge in conference opener

Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Highland started off conference play with a 69-52 win at Thunder Ridge on Thursday. Cedar Washackie scored 11 of his team leading 19 in the third quarter. Rams trailed by two at halftime, but outscored the Titans 51-32 in the second half to pull away.

Cooper Duffin added 14 points for Highland. Jayden Bell contributed nine points.

Thunder Ridge was led by Kayden Toldson's 23 points. Tao Johnson and Jordan Brizee pitched in five a piece.

Highland (3-7, 1-0) travels to Burley on Saturday. Thunder Ridge (4-7, 0-3) will head to the Hive to face rival Bonneville.