Idaho Falls outlasts Skyline in double overtime

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls held off rival Skyline 79-71 in double overtime Thursday. The Tigers got a career high 24 points from Jaxon Sorenson. Kenynion Clark provided 18 points to go along with 14 rebounds.

Cade Marlow also had a career high with 35 points for the Grizzlies. Cruz Taylor extended the game twice. He hit two free throws with less than a second in regulation to force overtime. He then hit a three to force a second overtime.

Idaho Falls (7-1, 3-0) hosts Madison on Saturday. Skyline (1-10, 0-3) welcomes Rigby.