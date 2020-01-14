Bull leads Century past Preston

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Lexi Bull scored 29 points to lead Century past Preston 51-45 Tuesday night. The win keeps the Diamondbacks a perfect 8-0 in the Great Basin Conference. Preston now sits a game and a half back at 7-2.

The Indians got off to a hot start. They jumped out on a 7-0 run. Bull responded with a personal 7-0 run to tie up the game. She would scored 17 of Century's 21 first half points. The Diamondbacks also got seven points from Ashton Adamson. Kassidy Gardea and Preslie Merrill each added six.

Cassee Pugmire lead Preston with 15 points. Kylie Larsen pitched in 11 points and Hailey Meek provided six points.

Century (11-3, 8-0) hosts rival Pocatello on Thursday. Preston (13-4, 7-2) returns home to face Burley.