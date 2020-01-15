Idaho Falls beats Thunder Ridge on Pink Night

Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Thunder Ridge fell to Idaho Falls 66-48 on its second annual Pink Night Wednesday. The event is a fundraiser to help support local families affected by cancer.

The Tigers were lead by Keynion Clark's 20 points. Idaho Falls also got 17 points from Jaxon Sorenson and 15 from Dylan Sealy.

Lloyer Driggs was Thunder Ridge's top scorer with 15 points. Right behind him was Kayden Toldson with 14. Jay Scoresby also pitched in 8 points.

Idaho Falls (8-2, 3-0) will head west for a non-conference bout against Twin Falls on Saturday. Thunder Ridge (5-8, 0-3) hosts Blackfoot on Friday.