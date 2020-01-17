Skip to Content
Sports
By
Updated
today at 10:52 pm
Published 10:11 pm

Friday high school basketball scores – January 17

High School basketball
MGN Online

BOYS H.S BASKETBALL
Minico 53
Century 45

Madison 46
Highland 39

Pocatello 55
Preston 79

Bonneville
Rigby PPD

Skyline
Shelley

Blackfoot
Thunder Ridge PPD

Kimberly 61
Snake River 53

Salmon
South Fremont

Sugar-Salem 52
Filer 36

Butte County 48
Watersprings 36

Taylor's Crossing 37
Challis 53

Clark County
North Gem

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
South Fremont
Salmon

Teton 46
Sugar-Salem 63

Firth
West Jefferson

Malad
Bear Lake

American Falls
Marsh Valley

North Fremont 27
Ririe 40

Taylor's Crossing
Challis

West Side
Soda Springs

Mackay 47
Sho-Ban 50

Butte County 55
Watersprings 29

WYOMING BOYS H.S. SCORES
Pinedale
Kemmerer

Basketball / High School / Local Sports

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply