Kuna rules day one of Tiger-Grizz wrestling tournament

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Kuna sits on top of the team scores after the first day of the 2020 Tiger-Grizz wrestling tournament. Here are the top ten teams after Friday's results:

Kuna 137.5 Box Elder 104.5 South Fremont 89.0 Corner Canyon 86.5 Highland 77.0 Thunder Ridge 76.0 Blackfoot 75.5 Snake River 75.0 Century 72.0 Columbia 68.0

The championship rounds are scheduled to start at 3 pm on Saturday at Skyline High school's main gym.