Kuna rules day one of Tiger-Grizz wrestling tournament
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Kuna sits on top of the team scores after the first day of the 2020 Tiger-Grizz wrestling tournament. Here are the top ten teams after Friday's results:
- Kuna 137.5
- Box Elder 104.5
- South Fremont 89.0
- Corner Canyon 86.5
- Highland 77.0
- Thunder Ridge 76.0
- Blackfoot 75.5
- Snake River 75.0
- Century 72.0
- Columbia 68.0
The championship rounds are scheduled to start at 3 pm on Saturday at Skyline High school's main gym.
