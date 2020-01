Sports

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Sugar-Salem opened Mountain Rivers conference play with a 63-46 win over Teton. The Diggers entered the game ranked number one in the latest 3A media poll. Teton is ranked fifth.

Sugar-Salem (14-1, 1-0) goes straight back to work hosting Kimberly on Saturday. Teton (12-5 (1-1) hosts Snake River on Wednesday.