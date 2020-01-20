Bonneville beats Thunder Ridge to remain perfect

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville topped Thunder Ridge 71-57 to keep its perfect record intact Monday. The Bees were lead by Sydnee Hunt with 26 points. Sadie Lott provided 15 points for Bonneville. The Bees got 10 points from Brooklyn Cunningham.

Thunder Ridge had four players score in double figures. Aspen Caldwell topped the list with 18 points. Paige Clark added 13 points. Lauren Davenport and Avery Turnage put up 10 points each.

Bonneville (17-0, 7-0) will head to rival Hillcrest on Wednesday. Thunder Ridge (12-6, 3-1) hosts Rigby Wednesday in a key 5A matchup.