Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Burley edged Pocatello 56-55 in boys basketball on Tuesday. The win elevates the Bobcats to second in the Great Basin Conference. Crieghton Hansen lead the Bobcats with 22 points. Jace Whiting added 19 for Burley.

The loss drops the Indians to fourth place a half game behind Minico. Pocatello (10-4, 5-3) visits last place Mountain Home on Thursday.