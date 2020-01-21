Century outlasts Highland

Skip to Content
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Century picked up a hard-fought 45-42 win over cross-town rival Highland on Tuesday. The Diamondbacks were lead by Eli Williams with 12 points. Emmett Holt and Titan Fleischmann both pitched in 11 points.

Mason Mickelsen lead the Highland offense with 15 points. Jaden Bell added 10 points. The Rams also got six points from Wyatt Driscoll.

Century (5-9, 3-5) dips back into conference play with a trip to Wood River on Thursday. Highland goes on the road to face its other cross town rival Pocatello on Saturday.

