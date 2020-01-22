Bonneville powers past Hillcrest

Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville rolled past rival Hillcrest 54-23 in girls basketball Wednesday night. The Bees offense was lead by Sydnee Hunt with 13 points. Sadie Lott was right behind her with 12 points. Brooklyn Cunningham provided nine points.

Hallie Carlson was the only Knight in double figures with 11 points. Aspen Cook scored five and Brook Cook added four points.

Bonneville (18-0, 8-0) will host Shelley on Friday. Hillcrest (9-9, 4-4) goes on the road to Blackfoot.