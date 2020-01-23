Hillcrest defends home court against Bonneville

Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Hillcrest beat Bonneville 58-54 in Civil War boys basketball Thursday night. Sophomore Cooper Kesler lead the Knights with 15 points. Tre Kofe added 12 points. Dallin Weatherly provided 11 points.

Bonneville was lead by Carson Johnson with 22 points. The Bees got eight points from Cy Gummow and seven from Caleb Stoddard.

Hillcrest (6-8, 3-3) visits Shelley on Saturday. Bonneville (5-9, 3-3) ventures out of conference with a trip to Rigby on Monday.