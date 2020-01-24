North Fremont takes control of Nuclear Conference with win at Firth

Sports

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - North Fremont topped Firth 47-37 in boys basketball Friday night. The Huskies sit alone on top of the Nuclear Conference standings. The Cougars suffered their first league loss.

Jordan Hess lead the Huskies with 15 points. Jordan Lenz added 14 for North Fremont. Max Palmer pitched in six.

The Cougars were lead by Jaxon Howell with 11 points. Taedyn Jacobsen scored seven points. Firth got six from Athan Blonquist.

North Fremont (12-1, 3-0) hosts West Jefferson on Thursday. Firth (6-7, 3-1) is at home against West Side Saturday.