RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ririe beat Butte County 53-49 in boys basketball on its home floor Friday night. The Bulldogs have now won two in a row to snap a seven game losing streak. The Pirates have dropped their third straight game.

Ririe (4-10, 0-3) gets back into Nuclear Conference play with a trip to Salmon on Thursday. Butte County (8-10, 2-1) gets right back to work Saturday with a league game at first place Grace.