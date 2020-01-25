Blackfoot tops Hillcrest for fourth straight win

Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot extends winning streak to four games with 58-48 home win over Hillcrest Friday. The Broncos were lead by Tenleigh Smith's 22 points. Hadley Humpries provided 15 points. Kristen Thomas added eight.

The Knights got a team high 15 points from Macy Larsen. Hallie Carlson scored 11 points. Bailey Jones and Brook Cook chipped in five points each.

Blackfoot (14-5, 7-1) travels to Bonneville Tuesday in a critical conference game. Hillcrest (9-10, 4-5) hosts Idaho Falls.