Skip to Content
Sports
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
January 24, 2020 11:56 pm
Published 12:04 am

Blackfoot tops Hillcrest for fourth straight win

012420 HILLCREST AT BLACKFOOT GBB.00_00_04_05.Still001
KIFI/KIDK

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot extends winning streak to four games with 58-48 home win over Hillcrest Friday. The Broncos were lead by Tenleigh Smith's 22 points. Hadley Humpries provided 15 points. Kristen Thomas added eight.

The Knights got a team high 15 points from Macy Larsen. Hallie Carlson scored 11 points. Bailey Jones and Brook Cook chipped in five points each.

Blackfoot (14-5, 7-1) travels to Bonneville Tuesday in a critical conference game. Hillcrest (9-10, 4-5) hosts Idaho Falls.

Basketball / High School / Local Sports / Videos
Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder

Dylan is a sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply