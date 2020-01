Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rigby pushed its winning streak to ten with a 73-60 home win over Bonneville Monday. The Trojans were lead by Britton Berrett with 23 points. Christian Frederickson scored 12 for Rigby. Brycen Uffens added ten points.

Rigby (15-1, 2-0) heads to Hillcrest on Wednesday. Bonneville (5-10, 3-3) sticks with 5A competition when the Bees host Madison.