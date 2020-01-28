Bonneville beats Blackfoot to finish 10-0 in HCC

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville remains perfect in the High Country Conference with a 59-34 win over Blackfoot Tuesday night. The Bees lead by two at the half, but outscored the Broncos 33-10 in the second half.

Sadie Lott paced Bonneville with 18 points. Makayla Sorensen added 17 and Brooklyn Cunningham provided 10 points.

Hadley Humphreys lead the Blackfoot offense with 12 points. Tenleigh Smith reached double digits with 10 points.

Bonneville (20-0, 10-0) looks to complete the undefeated regular season Thursday at Madion. Blackfoot (14-6, 7-2) visits Shelley.