Skip to Content
Sports
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
today at 10:43 pm
Published 11:09 pm

Bonneville beats Blackfoot to finish 10-0 in HCC

012820 BLACKFOOT AT BONNEVILLE GBB.00_00_35_06.Still001
KIFI/KIDK

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville remains perfect in the High Country Conference with a 59-34 win over Blackfoot Tuesday night. The Bees lead by two at the half, but outscored the Broncos 33-10 in the second half.

Sadie Lott paced Bonneville with 18 points. Makayla Sorensen added 17 and Brooklyn Cunningham provided 10 points.

Hadley Humphreys lead the Blackfoot offense with 12 points. Tenleigh Smith reached double digits with 10 points.

Bonneville (20-0, 10-0) looks to complete the undefeated regular season Thursday at Madion. Blackfoot (14-6, 7-2) visits Shelley.

Basketball / High School / Local Sports / Videos
Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder

Dylan is a sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply