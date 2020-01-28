Rigby tops Madison to complete conference sweep

Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rigby held off Madison in overtime 52-48 Tuesday night. The Bobcats outscored the Trojans 21-11 to force the extra period. With the win, Rigby finishes 6-0 in conference play.

Tylie Jones topped the scoring for Rigby with a game high 21 points. Ruby Murdock delivered 11 points. Camryn Williams added five.

Madison's top scorer was Macie Gordon with 14 points. Sid Parker was just behind her with 13. Charlie Cook chipped in eight points.

Rigby (15-5, 6-0) wraps up the regular season at home Thursday against Hillcrest. Madison (6-13, 0-6) hosts Bonneville.