Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Hillcrest completed the season sweep of rival Thunder Ridge 63-53 on Friday. The Knights beat the Titans in the first meeting 63-60 in December.

Hillcrest (8-9, 4-3) gets back into league play Wednesday at Skyline. Thunder Ridge (7-10, 1-3) does the same when it hosts Madison on Friday.