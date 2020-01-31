Seeley leads Idaho Falls over Blackfoot to stay in first place

Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls rode a big first quarter to a 67-44 win over Blackfoot in boys basketball Friday night. The win keeps the Tigers on top of the High Country Conference at 6-0 in the league.

Idaho Falls outscored Blackfoot 26-9 in the opening frame. The Tigers never looked back. Dylan Seeley lead all scorers with 27 points. Keynion Clark had 15 points. Eight of them coming in that first quarter. Jaxon Sorenson added 11 for the Tigers.

Blackfoot's attack was more balanced. Reece Robinson and Jayden Wistisen each lead the Broncos with nine points. Jett Shelley and Carter Layton provided six points each.

Idaho Falls (12-4, 6-0) hosts Bonneville on Wednesday. Blackfoot (6-9, 4-2) is at home against Shelley.