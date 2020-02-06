Bonneville overpowers Hillcrest in 4A District 6 tournament

Sports

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville beat Hillcrest 68-46 in the girls 4A district 6 tournament Thursday. The Bees jumped out to a 21 point lead after the first quarter.

Sadie Lott lead Bonneville with 19 points. Sage Leishman scored 11. Makayla Sorenson added 10 points.

Hillcrest was lead by Bailey Jones with 13 points. Both Macy Larsen and Trinity Larsen provided six points each for the Knights.

Bonneville faces Skyline in the semifinals on Monday at Hillcrest high school. Hillcrest faces Shelley in an elimination game at Skyline High school on Saturday.