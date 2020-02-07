Grace is state bound after winning District Championship

Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Grace knocked off Butte County 46-38 at Blackfoot High School Friday to win the 1AD1 High Desert conference championship. The Grizzlies return to the state tournament where they won the consolation championship last year.

Maniah Clegg lead the Grace offense with 16 points. Breanna Hill also reached double digits with 14 points. Madison Windley added nine points.

Butte County got nine points from Belle Beard. Kiya McAffee pitched in seven points and Kelsey Isham finished with six points.

Grace advances to the 1AD1 state tournament at Columbia High School in Nampa. The Grizzlies tournament opener will be February 20 at 3 pm.