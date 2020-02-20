Snake River rides early lead to 3A state semifinals

Sports

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Snake River defeated Fruitland 56-44 in the first round of the 3A state girls basketball tournament. The Panthers built a 17-point lead in the first half and never looked back.

Josee Steadman lead the Snake River attack with 25 points. Adia Goff provided 12 points. Jordan Gilbert put up sevent points for the Panthers.

Snake River goes up against Filer in the 3A semifinals Friday at 6:15 pm at Middleton High School.