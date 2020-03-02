Skip to Content
Ririe celebrates record-tying 6th straight state wrestling title

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ririe high school celebrated the wrestling teams sixth consecutive state wrestling championship Monday. The 2A state champions showed off their latest trophy and banner to the student body at an assembly.

The state title win ties the Idaho record for most state wrestling championships in a row for any classification. The only other team to win six in a row was Teton. Their run went from 1968-1973.

