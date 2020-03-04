Skip to Content
Bengals clinch first round bye in Big Sky tournament

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State women's basketball cruised past Eastern Washington 77-49 Wednesday night at Reed Gym. The win secures the Bengals a first round bye in the Big Sky women's tournament.

Montana Oltrogge led the Bengals with 19 points to tie a career high. Dora Goles scored 18 points. Delaney Moore added 13 points. Diaba Konate handed out a career best seven assists.

Idaho State (17-11, 13-6) will host rival Idaho Friday night at Reed Gym to wrap up the regular season. The Big Sky tournament begins Monday at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.

