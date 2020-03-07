Bengals fall to Vandals in regular season finale

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho pulled away in the second half to beat Idaho State 61-50 in women's basketball Friday. Dora Goles hit a fast break layup at the buzzer to give the Bengals a one point halftime lead. The Vandals took control in these second half leading by as many as 17 points.

Goles led the Bengals with 21 points. Diaba Konate scored 15 points and notched a game high five assists. Delaney Moore added eight points.

Natalie Klinker topped Idaho's scoring with 15 points. She also grabbed 13 rebounds. Lizzy Klinker provided the Vandals with 12 points. Gina Marxen put up 11 points.

Idaho State finishes the regular season with a 17-12 overall record. The Bengals 13-7 conference record puts them third in the Big Sky. Idaho State has a bye into the second round of the conference tournament.

They will play either Southern Utah or Weber State Tuesday at approximately 8 pm. The Big Sky tournament is at CenturyLine Arena in Boise, Idaho.