NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rigby beat Meridian 69-53 Saturday to win the 5A consolation title.

Brycen Uffens led the Trojans with 24 points. Britton Berrett posted a double-double with 20 points and ten rebounds. Kade Dabell added seven points.

Meridian was led by Donovan Sanor with 19 points. Ethan Van Quill provided 12 points.

Rigby finishes the season with a 25-2 overall record.