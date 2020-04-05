Ehardt believes NCAA recruiting will be a level playing field

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - NCAA head coaches are having to deal with not being able to meet recruits face to face.

Before being a representative in the State House in Idaho, Barbara Ehardt was a college basketball coach and she believes it will impact recruiting.



"You know it's definitely changing but luckily as far as recruiting goes, everyone's in the same boat," Ehardt said.

"So no one will have an advantage. Everybody's going to have to watch highlight reels or game tape. Nobody's going to be able to go to make that in-person visit, regardless if they are a top-notch program or, just kind of a mid-major. They're all under the same rules so that at least makes it a little fair."