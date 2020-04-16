Madison’s Bill Hawkins named to IHSAA Hall of Fame

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Madison legend Bill Hawkins has a long list of accomplishments to his name. He can add hall of famer to that list. The Idaho High School Activities Association named Hawkins to their Hall of Fame class of 2020 Thursday.

In 29 years as head boys basketball coach, Hawkins lead his team to the state tournament 22 times. Five times they won the state championship. The Bobcats brought home trophies 15 times.

Hawkins is a five time Idaho coach of the year. He has also earned the Distinguished Coach of the Year award and the Hugh Brady Award for Outstanding Service.

He proved to be a leader off the court as well. During his time at Madison, he was a leader in the Sixth District Coaches Association and the Idaho State Coaches Association.

The class of 2020 will be honored August 5 at the Boise Center in downtown Boise.