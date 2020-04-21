Long term future of Chukars in doubt after MiLB plans to concede

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The future of the Idaho Falls Chukars beyond 2020 is very much in doubt. Minor League Baseball is reportedly prepared to agree to Major League Baseball's proposal to cut guaranteed affiliations from 160 to 120 next year.

Those 40 teams affected would include the Chukars and the entire Pioneer League. A negotiating session is scheduled for Wednesday.

MiLB has fought the plan since it was introduced last year. However, the Coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted minor league teams of their revenue. It appears to have also sapped their willingness to keep fighting.

For the 2020 season, the Pioneer League is waiting for MLB to sort out its timeline to return to play before the PLB can sort out its schedule. The current working agreement between MLB and MiLB expires at the conclusion of this coming season.