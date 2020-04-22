Chukars hosting COVID-19 supply drive

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Chukars are doing their part to be good neighbors during these trying times. The defending Pioneer League champs are holding a food and medical supply drive to benefit those affected by Covid-19.

The drive is Friday, April 24 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donations will go the Community Food Band and local hospitals.

Chukars staff will collect the items in the Melaleuca Field parking lot. They ask donors to place donations in their trunk or an empty seat to respect social distancing.

Each donor will receive a coupon for buy-one-get-one Chukars tickets for the 2020 season. They will also be entered into a raffle for a Chukars jersey and on field experience.

Items in need include at the community food basket include: cereal, white rice, mac and cheese, canned tomato sauce, canned tomatoes, pasta, canned fruit and vegetables, canned chili, and side dishes. However, any food you are generous enough to donate will be accepted.

Items in at local hospitals include face masks, latex glove, and any other personal protective equipment.