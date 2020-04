Sports

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The name Bill Hawkins and Madison boys basketball will forever be linked. Twenty-nine years and five state championships in Rexburg will do that.

The Idaho High School Activities Association named Hawkins to its hall of fame last week.

Current Madison head coach Travis Schwab served 12 years as an assistant to Hawkins. He says the impact Hawkins made in Rexburg will be felt for a really long time.