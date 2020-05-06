Idaho American Legion Baseball releases schedule update for 2020

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There will be American Legion baseball in Idaho this year. The Idaho Legion baseball board announced a schedule to return to the field on Wednesday.

The path back to baseball coincides with Governor Little's four phase plan to reopen Idaho. Small group practices of less than ten can begin May 17 (Phase 2). Practices with 10-50 people can start May 30 (Phase 3). Games can begin June 13 (Phase 4).

Area C district tournaments for AA and A are July 21-23. The state tournament will run July 28-August 1. Both remain on their originally scheduled dates.

The state championship will be the end of the road for the winner this year. American Legion Baseball canceled its regional and national tournaments for 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Idaho Falls Bandits won the American Legion World Series in 2019.