Rigby’s 5A championship game among ten best of the decade

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rigby's 5A championship win over Coeur d'Alene is among the best high school football games in the country. National website Max Preps revealed its top ten high school football games of the past decade. The Trojans title win came in at number 10.

Rigby erased a 15 point fourth quarter deficit in the final five minutes. Keenan Thompson found Brycen Uffens for a two point conversion with no time on the clock to force overtime.

Both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime. After scoring in the second overtime, the Trojans went for two to win the game. Brigham Youngstrom punched it in for the victory. It is Rigby's first state football title in school history.

