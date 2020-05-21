Digital football coaching clinic set for May 23

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, ID (KIFI/KIDK) - College football coaches from Boise State, Idaho State, and College of Idaho will take part in an online coaches clinic Saturday. It will take place on Zoom at 8 am May 23.

Normally college coaches would get to work with high school coaches face to face throughout the spring. However, the coronavirus caused many of those clinics to be canceled. The event May 23 will help to make up for it.

Boise State has four coaches who are participating. They are associate head coach Kent Riddle, defensive line coach Spencer Danielson, passing game coordinator Matt Miller, and safeties coach Gabe Franklin.

Defensive coordinator and associate head coach Roger Cooper, safeties coach JB Hall, and wide receivers coach Aaron Prier will be there representing Idaho State. Wide receivers coach Chandler Jones from the College of Idaho will also participate.

The event was organized by Gooding High School coach Cameron Andersen. High school coaches who wish to participate should contact Andersen at (208) 421-4268 or cameron.andersen@goodingschools.org.