Big Sky basketball to play 16 game conference schedule in 2020-2021

Sports

FARMINGTON, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - Big Sky basketball teams will play just 16 conference games in 2020-2021. The conference announced the change Friday. The original plan called for a 20-game double-round robin schedule.

Commissioner Tom Wistrcill called the change "an appropriate measure that delivers significant cost savings to our member institutions." He also noted it provides more flexibility for non-conference scheduling.

Any given team will play six opponents twice and four just once. Geographic proximity will be one of the factors used to make that determination.

The composite conference schedules for both men's and women's basketball will be released at a later date. It is expected to tip off on or after New Year's Eve.

All 11 teams in both genders will still participate in the Big Sky Conference basketball tournament March 8-13 at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.