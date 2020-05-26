Bengals add to their coaching staff

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State women's basketball team added two new coaches to their staff.

Former two-time Big Sky Coach of the Year, Travis Brewster joins the Bengals from North Dakota. He led the Fighting Hawks to the NCAA Tournament in 2014.

Former Blackfoot girl's basketball coach, Courtnie Smith returns to her Alma Mater to be an assistant coach under Seton Sobolewski. She was named the High Country Conference Coach of the Year in 2019.