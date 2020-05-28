Teton High School students voting on new mascot

Sports

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - When high school sports return in the fall, teams at Teton High school will be going by a different name. A mascot committee chose 16 options out of suggestions made by the public. Students currently in grades 8-12 are eligible to vote on the new mascot.

Here are the following names selected by the mascot committee on Wednesday:

Eagles

Mustangs

Grizzlies

Wildcats

Mountaineers

Raptors

Bruins

Hawks

Timberwolves

Trappers

Wolverines

Badgers

Bison

Teton

Thunder

Yeti

Student government will meet with school officials on Monday to verify the votes and narrow it down the top five. A second round of voting will take place. Principal Sam Zogg says that process will be repeated until one choice receives the majority of the votes.

Zogg says the goal is to have a new mascot finalized by early June. Then they can have a new logo and uniforms ready to go when school resumes in the fall.

In July of 2019, the Teton School Board voted to retire Redskins as the mascot at Teton High School. Leaders of the Shoshone Bannock Tribes had protested the name calling it "derogatory."