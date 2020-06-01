Safety protocols in place at Idaho State as athletes return to campus

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Some Idaho State student athletes returned to campus for voluntary workouts Monday. It is the first day the NCAA allowed athletes on campus under its coronavirus related rule changes.

Idaho State strength and conditioning coach Dan Ryan is making sure protocols are in place to keep his athletes safe. Fifteen people are allowed per group. Each one getting its own platform to work out.

There are a series of checks prior to gaining access to the weight room. Student athletes fill out a questionnaire about travel. They are also asked if they have had any exposure to someone who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The athletes are also checked for any symptoms.

After that, they sanitize and wash their hands before going to their stations. Every platform is set up with a sanitizing bottle and a cleaning towel. The towel is replaced after every session.

Once the athletes are done, they wipe down all the weights before leaving. Then Ryan and his assistant coach Brandon Stephens clean everything again before letting the next group in.

Ryan was pleased with what he saw on day one of the new routine. "I think they've been as good as we can expect day one. No one came up with symptoms so that's a positive thing. We're able to keep everything sanitized and clean. I'm pretty happy with how it went. I think we're moving the right direction."

About 70 of the 300 students athletes at Idaho State were in town Monday for the voluntary workouts.