Teton High School students pick Timberwolves as new mascot

Sports

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Goodbye, Redskins. Hello, Timberwolves. Teton High School students selected Timberwolves as the new mascot. The Teton School district made the announcement Tuesday.

Students in grades 8-12 chose from 16 suggestions in four rounds of online voting. Members of the THS student council played a big part in reviewing the data and getting the word out to students.

The other 15 choices included Badgers, Eagles, Grizzlies, Wildcats, Wolverines, Bison, Mustangs, We are Teton, Raptors, Yeti, Trappers, Mountaineers, Thunder, Bruins and Hawks.

The new new name replaces Redskins which had been used for decades. The school board chose to retire the Redskins name last July. The Education Foundation of Teton Valley raised about $39,000 to fund the first phase of the transition.

New uniforms with the Timberwolves name is expected to ready when teams begin play in the fall.