today at 10:23 pm
Published 10:46 pm

Bandits receive championship rings, split with Pocatello

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Bandits got their 2019 American Legion World Series championship rings on Friday. The ceremony was between games of a double header with Pocatello.

The two teams earned a split. The Runnin' Rebels won the first game 8-7 in eight innings. The Bandits outlasted Pocatello in a 19-13 slugfest in game two. It was the first loss of the season for the Rebels.

Idaho Falls hosts the Kennewick Outlaws Saturday night. Pocatello hosts Burley in a double header on Monday.

