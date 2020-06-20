Balginy added to Chukars hall of fame

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Legendary broadcaster John Balginy became the fifth member of the Chukars hall of fame Saturday. It also happened to be his 65th birthday.

He joins Don Werner, Jackie Robinson, Jim Garchow, and Billie Butler to be so honored by the Chukars. Balginy's moment came in a surprise ceremony prior to the Idaho Falls Bandits game at Melaleuca Field.

According to Chukars General Manager Kevin Greene, Balginy has broadcast around 1,368 professional baseball games in Idaho Falls. He started back in 1985 with the independent Idaho Falls Eagles.

This season would have been his 36th calling professional games. The Chukars 2020 season is not likely to happen due to coronavirus.

The Idaho Falls Bandits would go on to fall 9-3 to the Kennewick Outlaws on Saturday.