Sugar-Salem’s Bennion recognized by National Football Foundation

Sports

IRVING, Texas (KIFI/KIDK) - Sugar-Salem graduate Browning Bennion is a member of the 2020 National Football Foundation team of Distinction. The announcement was made Tuesday.

Bennion is one of 82 high school student athletes from across the country to be honored. As part of the award, he will be enshrined in a permanent digital display at the college football hall of fame in Atlanta.

This past fall, Bennion was the 2019 3A State player of the year after leading the Diggers to back to back state titles at linebacker and running back. He graduated with a 3.99 GPA.

Bennion has been accepted to attend West Point Military Academy. He plans on studying mechanical engineering.