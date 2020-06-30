Blackfoot football staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Blackfoot High School football staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Principal Roger Thomas sent a message to athletes and parents on Tuesday.

The message stated the staff member was participating in the summer football program on Monday June 22 and Tuesday June 23. Thomas added he is confident proper social distancing measures were in place and being practiced.

The indoor facilities at Blackfoot High School will be closed until Monday July 6 for proper cleaning and sanitation.