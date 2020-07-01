Hillcrest secures sweep with bases loaded walk

Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ben Zarate drew a walk with the bases loaded to secure an 8-7 win for Hillcrest over Rigby in AA Legion baseball Wednesday. The victory earned a sweep for the Knights who beat the Trojans 13-3 in game one of the double header.

The game winning walk capped off a five RBI day for Zarate. He drove in 2 runs in game one and three in game two. He went 4 for 5 at the plate and drew 4 walks. Zarate started game two on the mound going four innings and striking out six.

Paxton Sheppard lead the Trojans offense collecting four hits and 3 RBI on the day. He also made an impressive diving catch in left field in the 2nd inning of game two.